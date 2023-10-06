Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Czech Republic

okres Nymburk
11
okres Beroun
10
okres Ostrava-mesto
10
Ostrava
9
okres Pribram
8
Milovice
6
okres Breclav
6
Hustopece
5
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with mountain view in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
1 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with mountain view
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/5
I offer a two-level apartment 2+1 in a brick building in the center of Karlovy Vary, on Kolm…
€160,000

Property types in Czech Republic

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir