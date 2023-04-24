Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. Ypsonas

Residential properties for sale in Ypsonas, Cyprus

6 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Ypsonas, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Ypsonas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 492,200
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 3 room villa in Ypsonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ypsonas, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Cottage 4 rooms in Ypsonas, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Ypsonas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 443,000
For sale 1-storey house of 198 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
3 room cottage in Ypsonas, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Ypsonas, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 509,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 198 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ypsonas, Cyprus
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ypsonas, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 761,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 286 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage in Ypsonas, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Ypsonas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 1-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Limassol. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
