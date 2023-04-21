Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. Yeroskipou
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
39 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,048,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,048,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,048,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,048,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 233 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 237 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 237 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 237 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 237 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,048,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 288 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 840,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,048,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,065,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 313 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,215,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 329 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,215,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 238 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 825,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 209 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 825,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 209 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 825,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 209 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 825,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 209 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 825,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 209 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 955,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 236 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 955,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 237 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,215,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 329 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,215,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 329 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,215,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 329 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,215,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 329 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir