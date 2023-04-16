Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Yermasoyia, Cyprus

6 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 716,209
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 6 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 6,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1217 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
Villa 5 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 593 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa Villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
Beautiful luxury Villa located in Germasogeia Area (Tourist Area). Safe and peaceful area. 3…
Villa 3 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 3 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Luxury 3 bedroom villa situated in one of the most prestigious suburbs of Limassol, 3 min dr…
