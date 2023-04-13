Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Cyprus

Peyia
105
koinoteta agiou tychona
51
demos germasogeias
48
Yeroskipou
47
koinoteta chloraka
46
Chloraka
44
Paphos
44
Neo Chorio
31
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
640 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m² 1 Floor
€ 432,540
We present to you a new project of a complex of villas in Northern Cyprus. The project will …
Villa 4 room villain Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 470,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Larnaka. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
Villa 5 room villain Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 585,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Larnaka. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
Villa 6 room villain demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 465 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Peyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Peyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa 4 room villain Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa 4 room villain Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² 1 Floor
€ 848,200
We are presented with a luxurious two-story planning villa 3 + 1 under construction in the E…
Villa 5 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 716,209
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 567,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 494,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 568,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 179 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 523,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 544,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 183 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 523,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 177 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 615,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 615,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 605,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 289 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 597,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 171 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 572,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 198 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 646,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 638,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 247 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 583,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 199 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 147 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 596,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 179 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …

Properties features in Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir