Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Cyprus

Cyprus
134
Peyia
105
koinoteta agiou tychona
51
Pafos
49
demos germasogeias
48
Yeroskipou
47
koinoteta chloraka
46
Chloraka
44
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
262 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Zeytinlik, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Zeytinlik, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 430 m² Number of floors 2
€ 710,538
Villa 4 + 1 in 5 minutes from the city center. Zeytenlik district, Kyrenia. With a closed ar…
Villa 4 room villain Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 512 m² Number of floors 2
€ 712,988
47 PREMIUM VILLAS BY Luxury Life Consisting of 47 premium villas in total with 3+1 and 4+…
Villa 5 room villain Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 585,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Larnaka. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Peyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Peyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa 3 room villain Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Cyprus, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 205 m² Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
Villa 2 room villain Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
Villa 4 room villain Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Cyprus, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 273 m² Number of floors 2
€ 680,575
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is loc…
Villa 5 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 716,209
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 567,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 494,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 568,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 179 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 523,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 544,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 183 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 523,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 177 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 615,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 615,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 605,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 289 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 597,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 171 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 572,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 198 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 646,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 638,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 247 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 583,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 199 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 147 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 596,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 179 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …

Properties features in Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir