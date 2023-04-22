Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. Trachoni
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Trachoni, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Asomatos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Asomatos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 219 m²
€ 1,500,000
The new Golf Resort is situated on the western outskirts of Limassol, less than 500 m from t…
3 room apartment in Asomatos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Asomatos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 154 m²
€ 770,000
The new Golf Resort is situated on the western outskirts of Limassol, less than 500 m from t…
2 room apartment in Trachoni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trachoni, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 135 sq. m. in Limassol. The apartment is situated …
1 room apartment in Asomatos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Asomatos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 285,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 71 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir