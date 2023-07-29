Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouse 4 rooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Floor 1
An excellent offer for those who want to live in a quiet area near the big city. The ne…
€ 407,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
€ 635,000
3 room townhouse in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The elite complex, consisting of seven deluxe class townhouses, is located in a charming loc…
€ 715,000
3 room townhouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
€ 680,000
3 room townhouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
€ 710,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€ 270,000
Townhouse in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
This property is located in the most exclusive resort in Paphos, which has been designed to …
€ 318,000
3 room townhouse in Moni, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€ 350,000
3 room townhouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€ 850,850
Townhouse in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
This superb penthouse suite is a hidden treasure in the heart of Paphos town, situated in th…
€ 359,000
3 room townhouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€ 665,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 375 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€ 1,150,000

