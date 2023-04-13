UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
11
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Pool Residential properties for sale in Cyprus
apartments
2143
houses
2109
Clear all
1 556 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Duplex 4 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
1 Floor
€ 148,500
New pencil project in the Bahcheli area. The project is of historical importance, as it is l…
Studio apartment 3 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
1 Floor
€ 97,000
In the Kuchuk Erenka region, the construction of a new residential complex project has begun…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
€ 655,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
144 m²
€ 895,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 144 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
372 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 372 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
3 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
262 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 262 square meters.m In Ayia Napa. The first floor consists of a l…
4 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
436 m²
€ 3,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 square meters.m In Ayia Napa. The basement consists of one be…
5 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
475 m²
€ 2,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.m. In Ayia Napa. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one …
3 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
175 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 175 sq.m. In Protaras. The first floor consists of a living room …
8 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms
440 m²
€ 799,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
6 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
440 m²
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
512 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 512 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
662 m²
€ 2,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
287 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 287 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
294 m²
€ 1,055,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
201 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 1,431,000
For sale apartment of 201 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 1,221,000
For sale apartment of 170 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
340 m²
€ 2,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
360 m²
€ 2,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
3 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
156 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 156 sq.m. In Protaras. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
880 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 880 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
168 m²
€ 599,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
245 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 245 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
6 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
532 m²
€ 2,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 532 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
634 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 634 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
314 m²
€ 2,750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.m. In Limassol. The second floor consists of 4 bedrooms, o…
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
322 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 322 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Regions with properties for sale
Empa
koinoteta empas
koinoteta mandrion
koinoteta mouttagiakas
Neo Chorio
Yermasoyia
Polis Chrysochous
Nicosia Municipality
Polis
koinoteta parekklesias
koinoteta talas
koinoteta kissonergas
Lakatamia
koinoteta armenochoriou
Latsia
Ypsonas
demos kato polemidion
Episkopi
koinoteta lempas
Xylotympou
Properties features in Cyprus
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map