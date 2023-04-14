Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Greater Nicosia
  5. Strovolos

Pool Residential properties for sale in Strovolos, Cyprus

12 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 134 m²
€ 615,112
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
Villa 3 room villain Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 195 m²
€ 615,000
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
Villa 3 room villain Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 195 m²
€ 615,000
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
3 room apartmentin Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 262,000
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 1…
Villa 3 room villain Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 168 m²
€ 245,000
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
2 room apartmentin Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 83 m²
€ 200,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 83 sq.m. covered inter…
2 room apartmentin Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 200,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 75 sq.m. covered inter…
3 room apartmentin Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 650,000
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Panthea - …
3 room cottagein Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 154 m²
€ 235,000
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
Room 3 roomsin Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 255,000
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
3 room apartmentin Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 183 m²
€ 621,500
 
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in Nicosia. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir