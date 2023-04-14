Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Strovolos, Cyprus

7 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 134 m²
€ 615,112
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
3 room apartmentin Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 262,000
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 1…
2 room apartmentin Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 83 m²
€ 200,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 83 sq.m. covered inter…
2 room apartmentin Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 200,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 75 sq.m. covered inter…
3 room apartmentin Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 650,000
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Panthea - …
Room 3 roomsin Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 255,000
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
3 room apartmentin Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 183 m²
€ 621,500
 
