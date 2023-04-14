UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
11
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Nicosia District
Greater Nicosia
Strovolos
Residential properties for sale in Strovolos, Cyprus
Clear all
96 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room Cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 1-storey house of 345 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale Apartment of 98 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 137 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2/1 Floor
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
4 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
5/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale Apartment of 259 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
4 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 395,000
For sale Apartment of 162 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
4 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2/1 Floor
€ 405,000
For sale Apartment of 162 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
126 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 335,000
For sale 2-bedroom apartments in an elite complex under construction in the center of Nicosi…
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
124 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 258,000
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the Acropolis area off Athalassa avenue
1 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 162,000
Apartment for sale in a complex under construction in Chryseleus (Chryseleousa), Strovolos, …
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
111 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 195,000
For sale 2 bedroom apartment with 2 bathrooms in a new complex under construction, in Strovo…
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
183 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 385,000
Apartment for sale in a residential complex under construction in Strovolos, Nicosia. High-q…
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 240,000
For sale new 2-bedroom apartment on the ground floor in area Strovolos. This apartment has e…
Mansion 4 bedrooms with Residence and citizenship
Strovolos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
7 722 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
GOLDEN HOME 2 Project Code: LH42 Luxurious Villa with four bedrooms. Luxurious vill…
Villa 4 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
4 692 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
GOLDEN HOME 1 Project Code: LH42 Luxurious Villa with four bedrooms. DESCRIPTION …
Apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
34/34 Floor
€ 970,000
360 Nicosia: The tallest building in Nicosia. A New Generation of Living An upgraded c…
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 130 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situate…
Apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
96 m²
€ 210,000
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 80 sq.m. cove…
Apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
94 m²
€ 210,000
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 76 sq.m. cove…
Apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
96 m²
€ 210,000
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 80 sq.m. cove…
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
96 m²
€ 210,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Paphos, on the third floor of a three-storey building, wit…
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
192 m²
€ 280,000
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
192 m²
€ 270,000
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
192 m²
€ 270,000
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
102 m²
€ 200,000
For sale under construction two bedrooms apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wi…
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
102 m²
€ 200,000
For sale under construction two bedrooms apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wi…
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
94 m²
€ 200,000
For sale under construction two bedrooms apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wi…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map