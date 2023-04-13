UAE
11
Show property on map
Realting.com
Cyprus
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Cyprus
1 781 property total found
2 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 87,455
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea …
1 room studio apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 68,310
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
2 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
5/10 Floor
€ 98,650
Chic video apartments in the prestigious CAESAR BLUE complex 100 meters to the sea. The com…
2 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 111,123
Chic video apartments in the prestigious CAESAR BLUE complex 100 meters to the sea. …
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath
117 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 285,000
Residence № A011, block 4, in the complex Pearl Park – is a magnificent 2-room apartment for…
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath
141 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 325,000
Apartment № 102 — is a beautiful apartment with 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor of block B. Com…
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath
110 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 230,000
Apartment BV-A103 — is a beautiful apartment with 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor of block B. "…
1 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 63,499
Chic video apartments in a prestigious complex of 100 meters to the sea. The complex has a …
1 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 92,883
1 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 91,707
4 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 297,023
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Cyprus, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 213,857
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
110 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
€ 655,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
372 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 372 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
203 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 725,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
203 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
260 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 2,785,000
For sale apartment of 260 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
4 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
436 m²
€ 3,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 square meters.m In Ayia Napa. The basement consists of one be…
5 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
475 m²
€ 2,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.m. In Ayia Napa. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one …
8 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms
440 m²
€ 799,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
6 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
440 m²
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
287 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 287 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
229 m²
€ 630,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fi…
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
294 m²
€ 1,055,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
184 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
224 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
128 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
Search using the map