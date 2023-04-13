Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Cyprus

2 room apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 87,455
  Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea …
1 room studio apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 68,310
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
2 room apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 98,650
Chic video apartments in the prestigious CAESAR BLUE complex 100 meters to the sea. The com…
2 room apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 111,123
  Chic video apartments in the prestigious CAESAR BLUE complex 100 meters to the sea. …
2 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 117 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 285,000
Residence № A011, block 4, in the complex Pearl Park – is a magnificent 2-room apartment for…
3 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 141 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 325,000
Apartment № 102 — is a beautiful apartment with 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor of block B. Com…
2 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 110 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 230,000
Apartment BV-A103 — is a beautiful apartment with 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor of block B. "…
1 room apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 63,499
Chic video apartments in a prestigious complex of 100 meters to the sea. The complex has a …
1 room apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 92,883
1 room apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 91,707
4 room housein Cyprus, Cyprus
4 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 297,023
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Cyprus, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Cyprus, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 213,857
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 655,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
5 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 372 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 372 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 203 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 725,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 203 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 260 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 2,785,000
For sale apartment of 260 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
4 room housein Cyprus, Cyprus
4 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 436 m²
€ 3,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 square meters.m In Ayia Napa. The basement consists of one be…
5 room housein Cyprus, Cyprus
5 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 475 m²
€ 2,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.m. In Ayia Napa. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one …
8 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
8 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 799,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
6 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
6 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 287 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 287 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 229 m²
€ 630,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fi…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 294 m²
€ 1,055,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 184 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 224 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
3 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…

