Pool Number of rooms for sale in Cyprus

Rooms
Cyprus
39
Greater Nicosia
8
Strovolos
7
Limassol
5
Empa
1
koinoteta empas
1
Lakatamia
1
Larnaca
1
Room
18 properties total found
Room 3 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 360,000
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
Room 3 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 350,000
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
Room 3 rooms
Mesogi, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 370,000
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
Room 4 rooms
Moutagiaka
, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
183 m²
€ 750,000
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
Room 4 rooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
189 m²
€ 580,000
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
Room 4 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
256 m²
€ 800,000
For sale a detached four bedroom luxury house in Germasogia - Limassol province, with 285 sq…
Room 5 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
282 m²
€ 800,000
For sale a detached five bedroom luxury house in Germasogia - Limassol province, with 319 sq…
Room 4 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
238 m²
€ 650,000
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
238 m²
€ 640,000
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
238 m²
€ 580,000
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
Room 5 rooms
Cyprus, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
270 m²
€ 750,000
For sale under construction a detached five bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
463 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
472 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
442 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
144 m²
€ 255,000
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
Room 3 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
157 m²
€ 223,000
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
Room 3 rooms
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
220 m²
€ 475,000
For sale three bedrooms detached under construction corner house in Panthea - Limassol provi…
Room 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
220 m²
€ 450,000
For sale three bedrooms detached under construction house in Panthea - Limassol province, in…
