Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Protaras

Pool Residential properties for sale in Protaras, Cyprus

8 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 135 m²
€ 526,110
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 1…
3 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 174 m²
€ 872,700
Three bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Pro…
1 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 74,000
For sale brand new one bedroom apartment in Tersefanou - Larnaka province. It has 50 sq.m. c…
3 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 204 m²
€ 1,100,000
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Panthea - …
Room 3 roomsin Protaras, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 475,000
For sale three bedrooms detached under construction corner house in Panthea - Limassol provi…
3 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 192 m²
€ 960,000
 
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 136 m²
€ 544,500
 
3 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 177 m²
€ 643,500
 

Properties features in Protaras, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir