Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Protaras, Cyprus

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 70 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 385,000
For sale apartment of 70 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth …
Villa 3 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,966,290
Luxury 3 bedroom villa situated in one of the most prestigious suburbs of Limassol, 3 min dr…
8 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
8 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 640 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 640 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a l…
2 room apartmentin demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 226,861
For sale Apartment of 86 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 176 m²
€ 425,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 176 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
3 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 141 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 320,729
Apartment № 102 — is a beautiful apartment with 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor of block B. Com…
1 room apartmentin Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 334,269
This 2 bedroom lovely flat Situated in the most popular tourist area in Germasogia , ten min…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 236 m²
€ 955,000
2 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 202,605
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with 8…
1 room apartmentin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 78 m² Number of floors 1
€ 590,700
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 422,500
The bedrooms are equipped with fitted furniture, the decoration of elegant bathrooms is made…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 1,081,460
For sale Apartment of 270 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…

