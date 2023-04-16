UAE
Protaras
Cyprus
Protaras
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Protaras, Cyprus
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
64 m²
€ 150,000
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 50 sq.m. cove…
Apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
63 m²
€ 150,000
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 50 sq.m. cove…
Apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
60 m²
€ 150,000
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 50 sq.m. cove…
1 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 160,000
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wit…
1 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
105 m²
€ 160,000
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wit…
1 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
64 m²
€ 140,000
One bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, with 50 sq…
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
94 m²
€ 169,000
Two bedroom new apartment for sale in Erimi - Limassol province, with 80 sq.m. interiors and…
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
101 m²
€ 160,000
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Stratigou Timagia avenue- Larnaka prov…
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
135 m²
€ 180,000
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Stratigou Timagia avenue- Larnaka prov…
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
102 m²
€ 180,000
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Stratigou Timagia avenue- Larnaka prov…
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
97 m²
€ 198,500
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Kato Polemidia - Limassol Province, wit…
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
118 m²
€ 180,000
Three bedroom ground floor under construction apartment for sale in Deryneia - Famagusta pro…
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
135 m²
€ 526,110
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 1…
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
174 m²
€ 872,700
Three bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Pro…
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
99 m²
€ 155,000
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Strovolos Chryseleousa area - Nicosia province, wit…
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
114 m²
€ 160,000
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in City Center- Larnaka province. It has …
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
113 m²
€ 145,000
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Deryneia - Famagusta province, on the s…
1 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 74,000
For sale brand new one bedroom apartment in Tersefanou - Larnaka province. It has 50 sq.m. c…
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
124 m²
€ 205,000
Two bedroom penthouse apartment for sale under construction in Strovolos area - Nicosia prov…
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
91 m²
€ 195,000
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Zakaki - Limassol province, with 79 sq.m. covered i…
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
99 m²
€ 180,000
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Strovolos area - Nicosia district, on t…
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
94 m²
€ 165,000
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Latsia - Nicosia province, on the third floor of a three-s…
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
94 m²
€ 165,000
For sale under construction, two-bedroom apartment in Latsia - Nicosia province, on the thir…
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
77 m²
€ 129,000
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, on the first floor…
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
96 m²
€ 190,000
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Strovolos - Nicosia province, on the first floor of a thre…
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
97 m²
€ 190,000
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Strovolos - Nicosia province, on the first floor of a thre…
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
97 m²
€ 190,000
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
97 m²
€ 190,000
Room 3 rooms
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
125 m²
€ 199,000
For sale under construction an attached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, with…
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
204 m²
€ 1,100,000
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Panthea - …
Search using the map