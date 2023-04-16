Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Protaras
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Protaras, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
50 properties total found
Apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
Apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
64 m²
€ 150,000
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 50 sq.m. cove…
Apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
Apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
63 m²
€ 150,000
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 50 sq.m. cove…
Apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
Apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
60 m²
€ 150,000
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 50 sq.m. cove…
1 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 160,000
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wit…
1 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 105 m²
€ 160,000
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wit…
1 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 140,000
One bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, with 50 sq…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 169,000
Two bedroom new apartment for sale in Erimi - Limassol province, with 80 sq.m. interiors and…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 101 m²
€ 160,000
For sale under construction two bedroom  apartment in Stratigou Timagia avenue- Larnaka prov…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 135 m²
€ 180,000
For sale under construction two bedroom  apartment in Stratigou Timagia avenue- Larnaka prov…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 102 m²
€ 180,000
For sale under construction two bedroom  apartment in Stratigou Timagia avenue- Larnaka prov…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 97 m²
€ 198,500
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Kato Polemidia - Limassol Province, wit…
3 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 118 m²
€ 180,000
Three bedroom ground floor under construction apartment for sale in Deryneia - Famagusta pro…
3 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 135 m²
€ 526,110
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 1…
3 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 174 m²
€ 872,700
Three bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Pro…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 155,000
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Strovolos Chryseleousa area - Nicosia province, wit…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 114 m²
€ 160,000
For sale under construction two bedroom  apartment in City Center- Larnaka province. It has …
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 113 m²
€ 145,000
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Deryneia - Famagusta province, on the s…
1 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 74,000
For sale brand new one bedroom apartment in Tersefanou - Larnaka province. It has 50 sq.m. c…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 124 m²
€ 205,000
Two bedroom penthouse apartment for sale under construction in Strovolos area - Nicosia prov…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 91 m²
€ 195,000
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Zakaki - Limassol province, with 79 sq.m. covered i…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 180,000
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Strovolos area - Nicosia district, on t…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 165,000
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Latsia - Nicosia province, on the third floor of a three-s…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 165,000
For sale under construction, two-bedroom apartment in Latsia - Nicosia province, on the thir…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 77 m²
€ 129,000
Two bedroom resale  apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, on the first floor…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 96 m²
€ 190,000
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Strovolos - Nicosia province, on the first floor of a thre…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 97 m²
€ 190,000
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Strovolos - Nicosia province, on the first floor of a thre…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 97 m²
€ 190,000
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 97 m²
€ 190,000
Room 3 roomsin Protaras, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 199,000
For sale under construction an attached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, with…
3 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 204 m²
€ 1,100,000
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Panthea - …

Properties features in Protaras, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir