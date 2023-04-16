Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Polis, Cyprus

16 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Prodromi, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Prodromi, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 553 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Prodromi, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Prodromi, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,400,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 799 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Prodromi, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Prodromi, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 546 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Prodromi, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Prodromi, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 541 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Prodromi, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Prodromi, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 553 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa Villain Polis, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Polis, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,950,000
For sale villa of 419 sq.meters in Paphos. The property is subject to VAT.There are solar pa…
Villa Villain Polis, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Polis, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 905,500
Perfectly situated at the water‘s edge, these are the pre-eminent seafront homes of La…
Villa 3 room villain Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 422,500
This 3 bedroom Villa is also located in the relaxing area of Polis and offers a perfect home…
Villa 3 room villain Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 464,000
This 3 bedroom Villa with a large living/dining room has polished high spec floors with open…
Villa 3 room villain Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 422,000
Akamantis Gardens is particularly popular with those who are attracted to the unspoiled natu…
Villa 3 room villain Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 456,000
A detached two storey villa in Polis Beach development with great space offers you a perfect…
Villa 2 room villain Polis, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Polis, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 323,000
This luxury 2 bedroom villa is particularly for those who are attracted to the unspoilt natu…
Villa 3 room villain Prodromi, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Prodromi, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,482,000
This luxury 3 bedroom villa is on a beachfront next to the Latchi marina with its coastal pa…
Villa 3 room villain Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa Villain Polis, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Polis, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 490,500
A stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom villa located on an exclusive, gated development offering h…
Villa 4 room villain Prodromi, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Prodromi, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
