Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. Polis Chrysochous
  5. Polis
  6. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Polis, Cyprus

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhousein Prodromi, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Prodromi, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Paphos .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir