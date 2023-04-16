Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. Polis Chrysochous
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

Polis
4
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Townhousein Polis, Cyprus
Townhouse
Polis, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
In an ideal position, this 2 bedroom maisonette is within walking distance to Polis town and…
3 room townhousein Prodromi, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Prodromi, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Paphos .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Prodromi, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Prodromi, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Prodromi, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Prodromi, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…

Properties features in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir