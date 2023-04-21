Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Peyia, Cyprus

14 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Peyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa 6 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,830,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 1299 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 6 bedrooms. The owners will…
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 640,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 161 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 399,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 207 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,055,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 799,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 6 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 430 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 3 room villa in Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
