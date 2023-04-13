Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Cyprus

Penthouse 2 roomsin Cyprus, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Cyprus, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 189,000
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
Penthouse 5 roomsin Cyprus, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 rooms
Cyprus, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 334 m² 13/13 Floor
€ 1,470,000
Feel the luxury of living by the sea with our new complex in the picturesque and environment…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Cyprus, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Cyprus, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 182 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 1,532,274
Feel the luxury of living by the sea with our new complex in the picturesque and environment…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m² Number of floors 9
€ 411,352
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 115,175
Penthouse 2 roomsin Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 128 m² Number of floors 2
€ 184,812
♦️ £ 59,000 (35% down) ♦️24 months payment plan 0% interest 📌 Esen…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 145 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 203,403
RECAİOĞLU APT 16, which is the newest apartment project of Recaioğlu Group family, has the m…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 182 m²
€ 282,030
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Karaoglanoglu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Karaoglanoglu, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 90 m²
€ 78,737
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 70 m²
€ 56,318
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 125,760
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 100 m²
€ 103,834
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 120 m²
€ 144,350
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 130 m²
€ 103,834
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 100 m²
€ 136,695
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 70 m²
€ 82,017
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 270 m²
€ 196,732

