Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Paphos, Cyprus

Yeroskipou
20
Chloraka
10
koinoteta chloraka
10
Pafos
9
Paphos
9
Empa
4
koinoteta empas
4
koinoteta talas
4
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room townhousein Prodromi, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Prodromi, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Paphos .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Paphos .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale Maisonette luxurious development locaited just off “Tombs of the Kings”…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Paphos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Paphos .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhousein Paphos, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Paphos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 379,900
Project Features:The resort has been designed with the comfort, relaxation and enjoyment in …

Properties features in Paphos, Cyprus

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir