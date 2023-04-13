Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. Studios

Studios for Sale in Paphos, Cyprus

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² Number of floors 3
€ 140,000
Apartment B-102 — is a convenient and modern studio apartment in the center of Paphos in the…

Properties features in Paphos, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir