Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos district
  4. Multilevel-apartment

Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Paphos district, Cyprus

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room cottage in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 166 m²
Floor 6/1
€ 698,000
For sale apartment of 166 sq.m. In Nicosia. The apartment is located on the seventh floor an…
3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
€ 968,000
A luxury high-rise complex is located in the heart of Larnaca Marina, a developing new distr…
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/1
€ 720,000
For sale apartment of 158 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 429,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 176 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 445,000
For sale apartment of 132 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
€ 2,000,000
Luxurious 3-bedroom villa located in one of the most prestigious outskirts of Limassol, a th…
Villa Villa in Armenochori, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Armenochori, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,044,820
With a mere 350 metres distance from the sea waves, these contemporary designed 3 bedroom vi…
Villa 6 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 349 m²
€ 1,977,649
Six bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province, …
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,145,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 316 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa in Mosfiloti, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Mosfiloti, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottage in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 347,000
For sale 1-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…

Properties features in Paphos district, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir