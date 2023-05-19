UAE
Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Paphos district, Cyprus
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
3
170 m²
€ 340,000
Aster Gardens Apartment No. 202 in Block A is a beautiful 3-bedroom open-plan apartment in t…
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4
184 m²
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
4
609 m²
2
€ 464,694
Type of shortness - villaRegion - Limassol, rural areaConstruction Stage - Colovan StageLand…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2
1
1/1
€ 230,000
For sale under construction apartment of 70 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated o…
Recommend
3 room apartment
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
3
1
€ 133,644
Recommend
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
1
2/1
€ 565,000
Luxurious 2 bedroom apartment in a prestigious complex located in the Potamos Germasogeia ar…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
1
4/1
€ 1,350,000
Luxury 4 bedroom penthouse with a private roof garden in a prestigious complex located in Pa…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1
1
75 m²
1/3
€ 170,991
Apartment B-103 — is a convenient and modern apartment with 1 bedroom in the center of Papho…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
114 m²
€ 241,257
Two bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Strovolos area - Nicosia province, with…
Recommend
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
2
94 m²
1
€ 318,800
For sale a townhouse with 2 bedrooms in the most prestigious complex « Afro-descendant Garde…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5
2
1
€ 1,950,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Recommend
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5
450 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale is a unique villa located in the Agios Tikhonas area, just 900 meters from Four Sea…
Recommend
Properties features in Paphos district, Cyprus
with sea view
cheap
luxury
