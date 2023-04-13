Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos
685
Paphos
135
Peyia
112
Yeroskipou
76
koinoteta chloraka
70
Chloraka
67
Empa
46
koinoteta empas
46
Show more
138 properties total found
5 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 372 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 372 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
8 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
8 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 799,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
6 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
6 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 294 m²
€ 1,055,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 138 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 138 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 265 m²
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 1,450,000
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 153 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,330,000
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the ground floor and …
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
5 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 409 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 409 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 370 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 370 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedr…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 310 m²
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 207 m²
€ 399,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 207 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,300,000
Awesome luxury villa with stunning panoramic sea views. With four bedrooms and a bathroom wi…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 161 m²
€ 640,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 161 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 178 m²
€ 1,170,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 178 square meters.m In Paphos. The basement consists of a living …
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
110 m²
€ 390,000
A small project of turnkey villas. High level technical specifications, private pools. Large…
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 163 m²
€ 700,000
We bring to your attention a beautiful villa on the promenade of the fabulous island of Cypr…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 380 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
2 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 115 m²
€ 624,750
For sale 2-storey villa of 115 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 1,469,650
For sale 2-storey villa of 144 square meters.m In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedroom…
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 464,100
Surrounded by the most beautiful flora and fauna on the island, as well as the Paphos forest…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 253 m²
€ 727,685
For sale 2-storey villa of 253 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 143 m²
€ 555,920
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 174 m²
€ 428,400
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 586,670
All villas are built on large areas, each villa has its own pool. Mediterranean architecture…

Properties features in Paphos, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir