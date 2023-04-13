UAE
Paphos
Cyprus
Paphos
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Paphos, Cyprus
44 properties total found
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath
117 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 285,000
Residence № A011, block 4, in the complex Pearl Park – is a magnificent 2-room apartment for…
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath
141 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 325,000
Apartment № 102 — is a beautiful apartment with 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor of block B. Com…
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath
110 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 230,000
Apartment BV-A103 — is a beautiful apartment with 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor of block B. "…
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
176 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 611,000
For sale apartment of 176 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
245 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 245 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 361,000
For sale apartment of 64 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on the…
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
126 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 460,000
For sale apartment of 126 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
153 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,330,000
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the ground floor and …
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
92 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 425,000
For sale apartment of 92 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the floor and consists…
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
135 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 135 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the floor and consist…
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
200 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 455,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the floor and consist…
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
89 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 365,832
For sale apartment of 89 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and co…
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
82 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
Features of the project: The resort was designed taking into account comfort, relaxation and…
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
94 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 611,000
Features of the project: Modern life by the sea. This project is located just 150 meters fro…
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
107 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale apartment of 107 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the third floor and c…
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
168 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,040,000
For sale apartment of 168 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
99 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 318,000
For sale apartment of 99 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3/1 Floor
€ 425,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1/4 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale Apartment of 67 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
4/1 Floor
€ 455,000
For sale Apartment of 200 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 135 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale Apartment of 91 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 147,500
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 365,832
For sale Apartment of 89 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
3 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
394 m²
€ 395,000
Riza Heights 2 - is a beautiful residential complex with magnificent views of the coast, loc…
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
163 m²
€ 971,000
Park Avenue Residences is an elite residential apartment complex located in the center of Pa…
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
481 m²
€ 1,100,000
Imagine that you live a few steps from the crystal clear water of the Mediterranean Sea, whe…
1 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Аpartamens located just off the “Tombs of the Kings”, close to shopping centres,…
1 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 361,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 64 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 611,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 176 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated…
