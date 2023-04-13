Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos
153
Paphos
79
koinoteta chloraka
13
Chloraka
12
Empa
9
koinoteta empas
9
Peyia
5
Yeroskipou
5
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 153 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,330,000
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the ground floor and …
3 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 107 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale apartment of 107 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the third floor and c…
3 room apartmentin Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 190 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale Apartment of 189 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
2 room apartmentin Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,330,000
For sale Apartment of 153 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
2 room apartmentin Chloraka, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 240,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
3 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale Apartment of 107 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…

Properties features in Paphos, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir