Realting.com
Residential
Cyprus
Paphos District
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus
Peyia
128
koinoteta chloraka
80
Chloraka
79
Yeroskipou
59
Pafos
54
Polis Chrysochous
44
Empa
31
koinoteta empas
31
Tsada
20
koinoteta mandrion
17
koinoteta talas
13
Kathikas
9
koinoteta kissonergas
7
Neo Chorio
5
Makounta
4
Tremithousa
3
Villa
270 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€ 810,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
5
3
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€ 910,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
€ 980,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
7
6
239 m²
3
€ 895,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5
5
209 m²
3
€ 825,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Peyia, Cyprus
7
3
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€ 4,000,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€ 435,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€ 435,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 567,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 494,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 179 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 568,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 523,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 183 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 544,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 177 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 523,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 615,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 615,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 605,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 539,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 539,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 289 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 680,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 171 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 597,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 198 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 572,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 646,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 247 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 695,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 583,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 199 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 539,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 147 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 539,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 539,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 539,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 179 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 596,000
Recommend
