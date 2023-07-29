Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Peyia
128
koinoteta chloraka
80
Chloraka
79
Yeroskipou
59
Pafos
54
Polis Chrysochous
44
Empa
31
koinoteta empas
31
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€ 810,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€ 4,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 567,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 494,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 179 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 568,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 523,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 183 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 544,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 177 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 523,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 615,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 615,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 605,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 539,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 539,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 289 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 680,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 171 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 597,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 198 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 572,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 646,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 247 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 695,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 583,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 199 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 539,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 147 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 539,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 539,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 539,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 179 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 596,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 532,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 541,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 247 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 545,000
Villa 4 room villa in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 506,000
Villa 4 room villa in Prodromi, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Prodromi, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 553 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 1,900,000

