UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
59
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Cyprus
Paphos District
Villas
Villas for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus
Peyia
128
koinoteta chloraka
80
Chloraka
79
Yeroskipou
59
Pafos
54
Polis Chrysochous
44
Empa
31
koinoteta empas
31
Tsada
20
koinoteta mandrion
17
koinoteta talas
13
Kathikas
9
koinoteta kissonergas
7
Neo Chorio
5
Makounta
4
Tremithousa
3
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
535 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 4 room villa
Armou, Cyprus
4
3
519 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living with this exclusive villa development nestled in the h…
€ 1,760,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3
2
255 m²
This 3-bedroom two-storey house with a private pool and panoramic sea views is located in a …
€ 426,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€ 810,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
6
7
499 m²
This newly built, impeccably designed 6+ bedroom residence boasts unparalleled sea views. Pe…
€ 3,500,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
5
3
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€ 910,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4
3
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
€ 980,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Kallepeia, Cyprus
4
1
263 m²
Petra is extremely spacious and light this 4 bedroom design maximises the view from every ro…
€ 2,555,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4
5
468 m²
A fabulous, sea-front villa in an exclusive location of Agios Georgios in Akamas Peninsula. …
€ 5,250,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Armou, Cyprus
5
5
499 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living with this exclusive villa development nestled in the h…
€ 1,800,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
3
3
240 m²
Situated in the esteemed Kamares area of Tala, this exquisite three-bedroom villa is a mere …
€ 775,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
3
2
140 m²
Welcome to this exquisite bungalow, nestled in the serene and picturesque residential area o…
€ 335,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3
3
176 m²
This modern residential project is nestled in a serene and tranquil area of the picturesque …
€ 745,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3
3
162 m²
This modern residential project is nestled in a serene and tranquil area of the picturesque …
€ 615,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Tsada, Cyprus
3
3
312 m²
This stunning two-level detached villa in Tsada, Pafos area, showcases meticulous craftsmans…
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
300 m²
Situated in the picturesque Coral Bay area, this stunning property offers a prime first-line…
€ 2,700,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3
3
191 m²
Perched on a hillside with panoramic sea views, the three-storey residence is perfect for en…
€ 475,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
2
1
82 m²
This meticulously maintained 2-bedroom house is located in the picturesque area of Tala, Paf…
€ 230,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4
2
146 m²
1/2
This spacious detached off plan villa offers high quality finishes throughout. Ideally locat…
€ 358,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
3
1
137 m²
Property Specifications: Three-bedroom villa embodying an area of 151 square meters that hig…
€ 663,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Kissonerga, Cyprus
4
5
382 m²
The gated boutique development of just 4 seaside luxury villas, located in Kissonerga, a com…
€ 1,750,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
5
5
440 m²
The luxury villas are located on a superb hilltop location with panoramic sea views in a pri…
€ 1,650,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4
5
402 m²
A luxury development in one of the best and most quiet neighbourhoods of Pafos offers its re…
€ 1,260,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4
4
240 m²
A luxury development in one of the best and most quiet neighbourhoods of Pafos offers its re…
€ 675,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta times, Cyprus
3
3
288 m²
This luxury holiday villa is situated in a picturesque village surrounded by wineries and bo…
€ 480,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Kallepeia, Cyprus
3
203 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€ 1,993,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Kallepeia, Cyprus
3
200 m²
As geometric on the inside as it is on the outside, Asteria's mezzanine levels create an imp…
€ 2,011,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3
3
221 m²
This exceptional villa is nestled in the prestigious Coral Bay area, renowned for its unique…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
3
167 m²
Welcome to this newly built modern villa located in the heart of the Universal area in Pafos…
€ 465,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Tremithousa, Cyprus
5
4
302 m²
Welcome to this amazing 5 bedroom villa, a stunning residence in a truly unique location. Pe…
€ 1,800,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
5
6
290 m²
Welcome to this stunning 5-bedroom seafront villa, located in the highly coveted seafront re…
€ 2,800,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
18
Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL