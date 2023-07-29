Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Villa 4 room villa in Armou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Armou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 519 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living with this exclusive villa development nestled in the h…
€ 1,760,000
Villa 3 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
This 3-bedroom two-storey house with a private pool and panoramic sea views is located in a …
€ 426,000
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€ 810,000
Villa 6 room villa in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 499 m²
This newly built, impeccably designed 6+ bedroom residence boasts unparalleled sea views. Pe…
€ 3,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€ 910,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
€ 980,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 263 m²
Petra is extremely spacious and light this 4 bedroom design maximises the view from every ro…
€ 2,555,000
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 468 m²
A fabulous, sea-front villa in an exclusive location of Agios Georgios in Akamas Peninsula. …
€ 5,250,000
Villa 5 room villa in Armou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Armou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 499 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living with this exclusive villa development nestled in the h…
€ 1,800,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kamares, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Situated in the esteemed Kamares area of Tala, this exquisite three-bedroom villa is a mere …
€ 775,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Welcome to this exquisite bungalow, nestled in the serene and picturesque residential area o…
€ 335,000
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
This modern residential project is nestled in a serene and tranquil area of the picturesque …
€ 745,000
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
This modern residential project is nestled in a serene and tranquil area of the picturesque …
€ 615,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
This stunning two-level detached villa in Tsada, Pafos area, showcases meticulous craftsmans…
€ 2,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Situated in the picturesque Coral Bay area, this stunning property offers a prime first-line…
€ 2,700,000
Villa 3 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Perched on a hillside with panoramic sea views, the three-storey residence is perfect for en…
€ 475,000
Villa 2 room villa in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
This meticulously maintained 2-bedroom house is located in the picturesque area of Tala, Paf…
€ 230,000
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
This spacious detached off plan villa offers high quality finishes throughout. Ideally locat…
€ 358,000
Villa 3 room villa in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Property Specifications: Three-bedroom villa embodying an area of 151 square meters that hig…
€ 663,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 382 m²
The gated boutique development of just 4 seaside luxury villas, located in Kissonerga, a com…
€ 1,750,000
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
The luxury villas are located on a superb hilltop location with panoramic sea views in a pri…
€ 1,650,000
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 402 m²
A luxury development in one of the best and most quiet neighbourhoods of Pafos offers its re…
€ 1,260,000
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
A luxury development in one of the best and most quiet neighbourhoods of Pafos offers its re…
€ 675,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta times, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta times, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
This luxury holiday villa is situated in a picturesque village surrounded by wineries and bo…
€ 480,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€ 1,993,500
Villa 3 room villa in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
As geometric on the inside as it is on the outside, Asteria's mezzanine levels create an imp…
€ 2,011,500
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
This exceptional villa is nestled in the prestigious Coral Bay area, renowned for its unique…
€ 1,500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Welcome to this newly built modern villa located in the heart of the Universal area in Pafos…
€ 465,000
Villa 5 room villa in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 302 m²
Welcome to this amazing 5 bedroom villa, a stunning residence in a truly unique location. Pe…
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 290 m²
Welcome to this stunning 5-bedroom seafront villa, located in the highly coveted seafront re…
€ 2,800,000

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

