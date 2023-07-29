Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Paphos District
  5. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Yeroskipou
23
Pafos
9
Chloraka
8
koinoteta chloraka
8
Polis Chrysochous
5
Empa
3
koinoteta empas
3
Tsada
3
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€ 270,000
Townhouse in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
This property is located in the most exclusive resort in Paphos, which has been designed to …
€ 318,000
Townhouse in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
This superb penthouse suite is a hidden treasure in the heart of Paphos town, situated in th…
€ 359,000

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir