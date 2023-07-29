Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

6 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 283 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€ 690,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 297 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€ 830,000
Townhouse 2 rooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 2
Located within walking distance to Polis town and Latchi Marina 2 Bedroom Maisonette No VAT …
€ 125,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€ 270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€ 245,000
3 room townhouse in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Project Features:The resort has been designed with the comfort, relaxation and enjoyment in …
€ 379,900

