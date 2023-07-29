Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Anarita, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Specifications: Two bedrooms, a WC, and a bathroom are thoughtfully arranged for fu…
€ 199,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Facilities: Two large residents swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, parasols, and paved re…
€ 190,000
3 room townhouse in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Facilities: Oriented around 2 large outdoor residents' pools, a paved poolside patio and a l…
€ 250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
The Grove offers privacy and relaxation to residents and their families, providing the perfe…
€ 355,000
3 room townhouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Facilities: Large communal swimming pool enhances the property, promoting a sense of communi…
€ 500,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Facilities: Large residents swimming pool with terrace that overlooks landscaped gardens, cr…
€ 352,000
3 room townhouse in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 283 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€ 690,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 297 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€ 830,000
Townhouse in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Townhouse
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
In an ideal position, this 2 bedroom maisonette is within walking distance to Polis town and…
€ 125,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 154 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€ 195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€ 195,000
Townhouse 2 rooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 2
Located within walking distance to Polis town and Latchi Marina 2 Bedroom Maisonette No VAT …
€ 125,000
3 room townhouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 233 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€ 369,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 99 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€ 310,516
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€ 270,000
Townhouse 2 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€ 300,000
Townhouse 2 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€ 300,000
Townhouse 2 rooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€ 300,000
Townhouse 2 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€ 310,000
Townhouse 2 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€ 315,000
Townhouse 2 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€ 310,000
Townhouse 2 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€ 305,000
Townhouse 2 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€ 305,000
Townhouse 2 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€ 300,000
Townhouse in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
This property is located in the most exclusive resort in Paphos, which has been designed to …
€ 318,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€ 245,000
Townhouse in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
This superb penthouse suite is a hidden treasure in the heart of Paphos town, situated in th…
€ 359,000
Townhouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, The complex comprises 26 pri…
€ 380,000
Townhouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, The complex comprises 26 pri…
€ 350,000
Townhouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, The Grove comprises 26 priva…
€ 350,000

