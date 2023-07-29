Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

693 properties total found
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
€ 1,300,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€ 810,000
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€ 810,000
4 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 304 m²
€ 910,000
Villa 4 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€ 910,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 149 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 149 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 395,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 168 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
€ 980,000
4 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 247 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 247 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms. The window…
€ 695,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
€ 980,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
For sale under construction apartment of 149 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
€ 395,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 895,000
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 825,000
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 830,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Paphos, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 690,000
3 room apartment in Paphos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 530,000
4 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 297 sq.m. In Paphos. Tynhaus is located on 1 level. The f…
€ 830,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 283 sq.m. In Paphos. Tynhaus is located on 1 level. The f…
€ 690,000
5 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 372 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 372 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
€ 850,000
8 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
8 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
€ 799,000
6 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
6 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
€ 1,850,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
€ 700,000
4 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 294 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
€ 1,055,000
2 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
€ 599,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€ 410,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 176 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 176 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 611,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 142 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€ 355,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 245 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 770,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on the…
€ 361,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 126 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 460,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 265 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
€ 2,150,000

