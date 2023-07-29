Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Paphos District
  5. Multilevel-apartment

Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Paphos District, Cyprus

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villa in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
A luxury three-bedroom mansion for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos province, with 169 sq.m. cov…
€ 269,157
3 room house in Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
3 room house
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 3
The 12 luxury 3-bedroom villas are located along carefully maintained and guarded roads on t…
€ 3,350,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
ONE is 37 stories of exceptional seafront living, offering exclusivity and rarity. The iconi…
€ 2,300,000
Villa 3 room villa in Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€ 321,605
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 328 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 2,235,160
Villa Villa in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Cyprus, Cyprus
The location of this project is truly unique as it is in a rural calm area overlooking the s…
€ 404,171
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 286 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 286 square meters.m In Limassol under construction…
€ 757,334
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 895,000
4 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 282 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 282 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms. The window…
€ 1,042,255
Villa 3 room villa in Kissousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kissousa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 850,000
2 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 56,690
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Konia Panorama & ndash; This is one of the company's most impressive projects, located in th…
€ 712,206

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir