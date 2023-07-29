Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Paphos District
  5. Mansions

Mountain View Mansions for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Mansion To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€ 300,000
3 room cottage in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limasso…
€ 324,739
Villa Villa in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa Villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A lovely villa situated in a quite residential area with only a 2 minuts drive to the Four s…
€ 2,500,000
2 room apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Minthis Resort as such offers a great lifestyle of escapism: situated only within 15 minutes…
€ 720,000
3 room townhouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
€ 613,397
Villa 5 room villa in Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 263 m²
An exclusive new development of luxury living rises in a secluded seafront setting of Ayia T…
€ 1,600,000
2 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 114 m²
Two-room apartment for sale in Strovolos - Nicosia Province, on the third floor of a three-s…
€ 194,865
3 room house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 251 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 251 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€ 348,314
2 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction with for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, wit…
€ 228,664
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 1 167 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
€ 11,444,601
Cottage 2 bedrooms in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Cottage 2 bedrooms
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 123 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 2 bedrooms. The ow…
€ 286,000
House in Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Villa for sale by sea, near Coral Bay beach on about.Cyprus.Large modern villa with 7 bedroo…
€ 2,836,271

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go