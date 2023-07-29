Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Paphos District
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
592
Peyia
128
koinoteta chloraka
89
Chloraka
88
Yeroskipou
84
Polis Chrysochous
51
koinoteta mandrion
38
Empa
34
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
616 properties total found
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
€ 1,300,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€ 810,000
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€ 810,000
4 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 304 m²
€ 910,000
Villa 4 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€ 910,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 168 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
€ 980,000
4 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 247 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 247 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms. The window…
€ 695,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
€ 980,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 144 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€ 895,000
5 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 372 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 372 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
€ 850,000
8 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
8 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
€ 799,000
6 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
6 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
€ 1,850,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
€ 700,000
4 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 294 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
€ 1,055,000
5 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
€ 2,600,000
2 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
€ 599,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 265 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
€ 2,150,000
4 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 260 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€ 1,450,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€ 2,500,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€ 2,000,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 235 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€ 585,000
4 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 164 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€ 659,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 135 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€ 330,000
5 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 409 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 409 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
€ 1,600,000
House in Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
€ 2,500,000
House in Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Description of the object: Covered garage Private pool To the beach 200 m. Guest toilet. Air…
€ 420,000
House in Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Surrounded by fragrant gardens and located in the midst of picturesque groves, the complex c…
€ 580,000
House in Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Surrounded by fragrant gardens and located in the midst of picturesque groves, the complex c…
€ 575,000
House in Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Surrounded by fragrant gardens and located in the midst of picturesque groves, the complex c…
€ 575,000
House in Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Surrounded by fragrant gardens and located in the midst of picturesque groves, the complex c…
€ 575,000

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go