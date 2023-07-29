UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
59
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Cyprus
Paphos District
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus
Pafos
592
Peyia
128
koinoteta chloraka
89
Chloraka
88
Yeroskipou
84
Polis Chrysochous
51
koinoteta mandrion
38
Empa
34
koinoteta empas
34
Tsada
24
koinoteta talas
14
Kathikas
10
koinoteta kissonergas
7
Neo Chorio
5
Makounta
4
Polis
3
Tremithousa
3
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
153 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4
143 m²
€ 810,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€ 810,000
Recommend
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4
247 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 247 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms. The window…
€ 695,000
Recommend
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7
372 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 372 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
€ 850,000
Recommend
8 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
10
440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
€ 799,000
Recommend
6 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
8
440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
€ 1,850,000
Recommend
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5
294 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
€ 1,055,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4
138 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 138 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€ 520,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4
210 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€ 410,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5
265 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
€ 2,150,000
Recommend
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5
260 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 260 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€ 1,450,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4
250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€ 2,500,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4
440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7
409 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 409 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
€ 1,600,000
Recommend
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5
370 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 370 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedr…
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4
310 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€ 750,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4
250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€ 1,800,000
Recommend
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5
300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€ 1,900,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4
207 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 207 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€ 399,000
Recommend
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1
500 m²
Awesome luxury villa with stunning panoramic sea views. With four bedrooms and a bathroom wi…
€ 2,300,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4
161 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 161 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€ 640,000
Recommend
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5
178 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 178 square meters.m In Paphos. The basement consists of a living …
€ 1,170,000
Recommend
House
Pafos, Cyprus
110 m²
A small project of turnkey villas. High level technical specifications, private pools. Large…
€ 390,000
Recommend
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1
163 m²
€ 700,000
Recommend
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5
380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1
110 m²
Surrounded by the most beautiful flora and fauna on the island, as well as the Paphos forest…
€ 464,100
Recommend
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5
253 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 253 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€ 727,685
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4
143 m²
€ 555,920
Recommend
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
6
174 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€ 428,400
Recommend
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1
128 m²
All villas are built on large areas, each villa has its own pool. Mediterranean architecture…
€ 586,670
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus
villas
cottages
townhouses
Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL