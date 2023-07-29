Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Residential
  Cyprus
  Paphos District
  Houses

Houses for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
592
Peyia
128
koinoteta chloraka
89
Chloraka
88
Yeroskipou
84
Polis Chrysochous
51
koinoteta mandrion
38
Empa
34
1 148 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
The new duplex design is a two level apartment that creates both space and privacy for its i…
€ 960,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Anarita, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Specifications: Two bedrooms, a WC, and a bathroom are thoughtfully arranged for fu…
€ 199,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa 4 room villa in Armou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Armou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 519 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living with this exclusive villa development nestled in the h…
€ 1,760,000
Villa 3 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
This 3-bedroom two-storey house with a private pool and panoramic sea views is located in a …
€ 426,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€ 810,000
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€ 810,000
Villa 6 room villa in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 499 m²
This newly built, impeccably designed 6+ bedroom residence boasts unparalleled sea views. Pe…
€ 3,500,000
4 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 304 m²
€ 910,000
Villa 4 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€ 910,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Facilities: Two large residents swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, parasols, and paved re…
€ 190,000
3 room townhouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Facilities: Large communal swimming pool enhances the property, promoting a sense of communi…
€ 500,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
The Grove offers privacy and relaxation to residents and their families, providing the perfe…
€ 355,000
3 room townhouse in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Facilities: Oriented around 2 large outdoor residents' pools, a paved poolside patio and a l…
€ 250,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 168 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
€ 980,000
4 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 247 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 247 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms. The window…
€ 695,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
€ 980,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 263 m²
Petra is extremely spacious and light this 4 bedroom design maximises the view from every ro…
€ 2,555,000
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 468 m²
A fabulous, sea-front villa in an exclusive location of Agios Georgios in Akamas Peninsula. …
€ 5,250,000
Villa 5 room villa in Armou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Armou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 499 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living with this exclusive villa development nestled in the h…
€ 1,800,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Facilities: Large residents swimming pool with terrace that overlooks landscaped gardens, cr…
€ 352,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kamares, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Situated in the esteemed Kamares area of Tala, this exquisite three-bedroom villa is a mere …
€ 775,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Welcome to this exquisite bungalow, nestled in the serene and picturesque residential area o…
€ 335,000
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
This modern residential project is nestled in a serene and tranquil area of the picturesque …
€ 745,000
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
This modern residential project is nestled in a serene and tranquil area of the picturesque …
€ 615,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Situated in the picturesque Coral Bay area, this stunning property offers a prime first-line…
€ 2,700,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
This stunning two-level detached villa in Tsada, Pafos area, showcases meticulous craftsmans…
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Perched on a hillside with panoramic sea views, the three-storey residence is perfect for en…
€ 475,000
Villa 2 room villa in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
This meticulously maintained 2-bedroom house is located in the picturesque area of Tala, Paf…
€ 230,000
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
This spacious detached off plan villa offers high quality finishes throughout. Ideally locat…
€ 358,000

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

