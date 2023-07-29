Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Paphos District
  5. Duplexes

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Duplex To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Cyprus, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 142 m²
A unique project is located in Limassol, Cyprus. The distinctive, curved design of the exter…
€ 493,987
House in Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
All villas are built on large areas, each villa has its own pool. Mediterranean architecture…
€ 583,844
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 329,903
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 86 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
€ 358,266
3 room apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
Northern Cyprus is a state occupying the northern third of the island of Cyprus. This is the…
€ 84,000
1 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Nestled along the sandy coastline of Limassol lies a luxurious beachfront destination that e…
€ 830,067
Villa 3 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 214 m²
Pelagos Beachfront Residences, Villa No. 47 is a unique 3 bedroom villa next to a 5-star bea…
€ 760,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor.…
€ 600,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms. The window…
€ 602,086
Villa 3 room villa in Pissouri, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pissouri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 136 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 311,000
2 room apartment in Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Pano Lakatamia - Nicosia district, on the 1st floor of a t…
€ 137,017
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 86 …
€ 183,083

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir