Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Paphos District
  5. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

koinoteta mandrion
20
Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room cottage in koinoteta talas, Cyprus
3 room cottage
koinoteta talas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 157 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€ 470,000

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir