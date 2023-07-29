UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Cyprus
Paphos District
Apartments
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus
43 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4
149 m²
3/3
For sale apartment of 149 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 395,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4
1
3/3
For sale under construction apartment of 149 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
€ 395,000
Recommend
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
5
3
296 m²
1/4
€ 830,000
Recommend
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Paphos, Cyprus
4
3
283 m²
1/4
€ 690,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
4
3
160 m²
1/4
€ 530,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4
176 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 176 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 611,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4
245 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 245 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 770,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
64 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on the…
€ 361,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
126 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 126 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 460,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
153 m²
1
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the ground floor and …
€ 1,330,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
92 m²
1/1
€ 425,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
135 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the floor and consist…
€ 300,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
200 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the floor and consist…
€ 455,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
89 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and co…
€ 365,832
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1
82 m²
1
Features of the project: The resort was designed taking into account comfort, relaxation and…
€ 360,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1
94 m²
1
Features of the project: Modern life by the sea. This project is located just 150 meters fro…
€ 611,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4
107 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 107 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the third floor and c…
€ 315,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4
168 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 168 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 1,040,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
99 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
€ 318,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
1/4
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€ 270,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
3/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€ 425,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
1/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€ 300,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
4/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€ 455,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
1/1
Located within walking distance from the sea, close to Tombs of the KingsBedrooms: 2Bathroom…
€ 235,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
1
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 108 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
€ 245,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
1
4/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€ 365,832
Recommend
3 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
4
394 m²
Riza Heights 2 - is a beautiful residential complex with magnificent views of the coast, loc…
€ 395,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4
163 m²
Park Avenue Residences is an elite residential apartment complex located in the center of Pa…
€ 971,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4
481 m²
Imagine that you live a few steps from the crystal clear water of the Mediterranean Sea, whe…
€ 1,100,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
1
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 64 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated o…
€ 361,000
Recommend
