Seaview Apartments for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
199
Empa
14
koinoteta empas
14
koinoteta chloraka
11
Chloraka
10
Yeroskipou
6
Peyia
3
43 properties total found
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 149 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 149 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 395,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
For sale under construction apartment of 149 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
€ 395,000
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 830,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Paphos, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 690,000
3 room apartment in Paphos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 530,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 176 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 176 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 611,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 245 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 770,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on the…
€ 361,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 126 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 460,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the ground floor and …
€ 1,330,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 425,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the floor and consist…
€ 300,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the floor and consist…
€ 455,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and co…
€ 365,832
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
Features of the project: The resort was designed taking into account comfort, relaxation and…
€ 360,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
Features of the project: Modern life by the sea. This project is located just 150 meters fro…
€ 611,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 107 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the third floor and c…
€ 315,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 168 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 168 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 1,040,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
€ 318,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Floor 1/4
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€ 270,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€ 425,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€ 300,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€ 455,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
Located within walking distance from the sea, close to Tombs of the KingsBedrooms: 2Bathroom…
€ 235,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 108 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
€ 245,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€ 365,832
3 room apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 394 m²
Riza Heights 2 - is a beautiful residential complex with magnificent views of the coast, loc…
€ 395,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Park Avenue Residences is an elite residential apartment complex located in the center of Pa…
€ 971,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 481 m²
Imagine that you live a few steps from the crystal clear water of the Mediterranean Sea, whe…
€ 1,100,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 64 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated o…
€ 361,000

