  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Paphos District
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
199
Empa
14
koinoteta empas
14
koinoteta chloraka
11
Chloraka
10
Yeroskipou
6
Peyia
3
7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the ground floor and …
€ 1,330,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 107 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the third floor and c…
€ 315,000
3 room apartment in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€ 260,000
3 room apartment in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 189 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€ 240,000
2 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 153 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€ 1,330,000
2 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated o…
€ 240,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 107 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€ 315,000

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
