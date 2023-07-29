Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Paphos District
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
199
Empa
14
koinoteta empas
14
koinoteta chloraka
11
Chloraka
10
Yeroskipou
6
Peyia
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
254 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
The ground floor split level design offers beauty and practicality. The spacious inside area…
€ 845,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Facilities Access to a private communal swimming pool with sun deck. A commercial area avail…
€ 213,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Facilities Access to a private communal swimming pool with sun deck. A commercial area avail…
€ 1,000,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This luxury residential project is nestled in the picturesque city of Pafos. The opulent fou…
€ 400,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This luxury residential project is nestled in the picturesque city of Pafos. The opulent fou…
€ 390,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Experience a life of luxury and comfort at the new residential complex in Pafos. These elega…
€ 590,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
This project is a collection of thirteen unique apartments situated in the vibrant seaside t…
€ 480,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Experience a life of luxury and comfort at the new residential complex in Pafos. These elega…
€ 370,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Experience a life of luxury and comfort at the new residential complex in Pafos. These elega…
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
This project is a collection of thirteen unique apartments situated in the vibrant seaside t…
€ 265,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Facilities Access to a private communal swimming pool with sun deck. A commercial area avail…
€ 476,000
3 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€ 305,000
2 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€ 235,000
2 room apartment in Polis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Facilities: Two large residents swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, parasols, and paved re…
€ 180,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 149 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 149 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 395,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
For sale under construction apartment of 149 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
€ 395,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
Pearl Park Residences No. 045 in Block D is a luxury 2 bedroom maisonette for sale in Paphos…
€ 325,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 103 m²
Blue Star Apartment No. A214 in Block C is a comfortable and modern 1 bedroom apartment in t…
€ 205,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 103 m²
Blue Star Apartment No. A111 in Block C is a comfortable and modern 1 bedroom apartment in t…
€ 195,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 112 m²
Blue Star Apartment No. A113 in Block C is a comfortable and modern 1 bedroom apartment in t…
€ 200,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 102 m²
Blue Star Apartment No. A114 in Block C is a comfortable and modern 1 bedroom apartment in t…
€ 195,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Blue Star Apartment No. A209 in Block C is a comfortable and modern 2 bedroom apartment in t…
€ 275,000
Apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
Apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 75 m²
Blue Star Apartment No. A210 in Block C is a comfortable and modern studio apartment in the …
€ 150,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 110 m²
Blue Star Apartment No. A212 in Block C is a comfortable and modern 1 bedroom apartment in t…
€ 210,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 112 m²
Blue Star Apartment No. A213 in Block C is a comfortable and modern 1 bedroom apartment in t…
€ 210,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This modern residential complex in the heart of Pafos offers an exceptional living experienc…
€ 310,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This modern residential complex in the heart of Pafos offers an exceptional living experienc…
€ 195,000
2 room apartment in Empa, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Facilities Large residents swimming pool with terrace that overlooks landscaped gardens, cre…
€ 280,000
3 room apartment in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Facilities: Large residents swimming pool with terrace that overlooks landscaped gardens, cr…
€ 522,000
3 room apartment in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Don't miss this unique opportunity to create lasting family memories in a peaceful and cozy …
€ 450,000

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir