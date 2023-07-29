UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Cyprus
Paphos District
Residential properties for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus
1 402 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kallepeia, Cyprus
2
102 m²
The new duplex design is a two level apartment that creates both space and privacy for its i…
€ 960,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
2
90 m²
The ground floor split level design offers beauty and practicality. The spacious inside area…
€ 845,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Anarita, Cyprus
2
1
90 m²
Property Specifications: Two bedrooms, a WC, and a bathroom are thoughtfully arranged for fu…
€ 199,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1
1
35 m²
Facilities Access to a private communal swimming pool with sun deck. A commercial area avail…
€ 213,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
1
133 m²
Facilities Access to a private communal swimming pool with sun deck. A commercial area avail…
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
110 m²
This luxury residential project is nestled in the picturesque city of Pafos. The opulent fou…
€ 400,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
110 m²
This luxury residential project is nestled in the picturesque city of Pafos. The opulent fou…
€ 390,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4
215 m²
€ 1,300,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Armou, Cyprus
4
3
519 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living with this exclusive villa development nestled in the h…
€ 1,760,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
3
120 m²
Experience a life of luxury and comfort at the new residential complex in Pafos. These elega…
€ 590,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3
160 m²
This project is a collection of thirteen unique apartments situated in the vibrant seaside t…
€ 480,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
103 m²
Experience a life of luxury and comfort at the new residential complex in Pafos. These elega…
€ 370,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1
1
63 m²
Experience a life of luxury and comfort at the new residential complex in Pafos. These elega…
€ 300,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
96 m²
This project is a collection of thirteen unique apartments situated in the vibrant seaside t…
€ 265,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3
2
255 m²
This 3-bedroom two-storey house with a private pool and panoramic sea views is located in a …
€ 426,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4
143 m²
€ 810,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€ 810,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
1
81 m²
Facilities Access to a private communal swimming pool with sun deck. A commercial area avail…
€ 476,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
6
7
499 m²
This newly built, impeccably designed 6+ bedroom residence boasts unparalleled sea views. Pe…
€ 3,500,000
Recommend
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5
304 m²
€ 910,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
5
3
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€ 910,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
3
2
160 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€ 305,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
2
2
115 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€ 235,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Polis, Cyprus
2
1
76 m²
Facilities: Two large residents swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, parasols, and paved re…
€ 180,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
2
87 m²
Facilities: Two large residents swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, parasols, and paved re…
€ 190,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3
1
139 m²
Facilities: Large communal swimming pool enhances the property, promoting a sense of communi…
€ 500,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2
1
99 m²
The Grove offers privacy and relaxation to residents and their families, providing the perfe…
€ 355,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3
1
109 m²
Facilities: Oriented around 2 large outdoor residents' pools, a paved poolside patio and a l…
€ 250,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4
149 m²
3/3
For sale apartment of 149 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 395,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4
168 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
€ 980,000
Recommend
