Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Paphos District

Residential properties for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
791
Peyia
131
koinoteta chloraka
100
Chloraka
98
Yeroskipou
90
Polis Chrysochous
53
Empa
48
koinoteta empas
48
Show more
1 402 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
The new duplex design is a two level apartment that creates both space and privacy for its i…
€ 960,000
2 room apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
The ground floor split level design offers beauty and practicality. The spacious inside area…
€ 845,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Anarita, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Specifications: Two bedrooms, a WC, and a bathroom are thoughtfully arranged for fu…
€ 199,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Facilities Access to a private communal swimming pool with sun deck. A commercial area avail…
€ 213,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Facilities Access to a private communal swimming pool with sun deck. A commercial area avail…
€ 1,000,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This luxury residential project is nestled in the picturesque city of Pafos. The opulent fou…
€ 400,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This luxury residential project is nestled in the picturesque city of Pafos. The opulent fou…
€ 390,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa 4 room villa in Armou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Armou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 519 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living with this exclusive villa development nestled in the h…
€ 1,760,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Experience a life of luxury and comfort at the new residential complex in Pafos. These elega…
€ 590,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
This project is a collection of thirteen unique apartments situated in the vibrant seaside t…
€ 480,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Experience a life of luxury and comfort at the new residential complex in Pafos. These elega…
€ 370,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Experience a life of luxury and comfort at the new residential complex in Pafos. These elega…
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
This project is a collection of thirteen unique apartments situated in the vibrant seaside t…
€ 265,000
Villa 3 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
This 3-bedroom two-storey house with a private pool and panoramic sea views is located in a …
€ 426,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€ 810,000
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€ 810,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Facilities Access to a private communal swimming pool with sun deck. A commercial area avail…
€ 476,000
Villa 6 room villa in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 499 m²
This newly built, impeccably designed 6+ bedroom residence boasts unparalleled sea views. Pe…
€ 3,500,000
4 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 304 m²
€ 910,000
Villa 4 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€ 910,000
3 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€ 305,000
2 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€ 235,000
2 room apartment in Polis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Facilities: Two large residents swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, parasols, and paved re…
€ 180,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Facilities: Two large residents swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, parasols, and paved re…
€ 190,000
3 room townhouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Facilities: Large communal swimming pool enhances the property, promoting a sense of communi…
€ 500,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
The Grove offers privacy and relaxation to residents and their families, providing the perfe…
€ 355,000
3 room townhouse in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Facilities: Oriented around 2 large outdoor residents' pools, a paved poolside patio and a l…
€ 250,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 149 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 149 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€ 395,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 168 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
€ 980,000

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

apartments
houses

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir