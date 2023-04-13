Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Pafos, Cyprus

Paphos
135
319 properties total found
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 655,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 895,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 144 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
5 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 372 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 372 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
8 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
8 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 799,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
6 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
6 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 294 m²
€ 1,055,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
5 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 2,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
2 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 168 m²
€ 599,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
3 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 245 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 245 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 265 m²
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 1,450,000
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 585,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 375,000
For sale apartment of 93 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 164 m²
€ 659,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 164 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 135 m²
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 135 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
5 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 409 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 409 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 2,500,000
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 420,000
Description of the object: Covered garage Private pool To the beach 200 m. Guest toilet. Air…
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 580,000
Surrounded by fragrant gardens and located in the midst of picturesque groves, the complex c…
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 575,000
Surrounded by fragrant gardens and located in the midst of picturesque groves, the complex c…
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 575,000
Surrounded by fragrant gardens and located in the midst of picturesque groves, the complex c…
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 575,000
Surrounded by fragrant gardens and located in the midst of picturesque groves, the complex c…
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 575,000
Surrounded by fragrant gardens and located in the midst of picturesque groves, the complex c…
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 580,000
Surrounded by fragrant gardens and located in the midst of picturesque groves, the complex c…
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 2,850,000
Villa for sale by sea, near Coral Bay beach on about.Cyprus.Large modern villa with 7 bedroo…
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 165 m² Number of floors 1
€ 359,000
Excellent Tanhaus Suite is a hidden treasure in the heart of Paphos, located in an exclusive…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 370 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 370 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedr…

