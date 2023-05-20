Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos district
  4. Pafos
  5. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villa in Paphos, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Paphos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 428 m²
€ 1,285,000
Azalea Villas, Villa No. 25 is an exclusive modern 5 bedroom villa in Paphos, Cyprus designe…
5 room house in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 676 m²
€ 3,344,056
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
€ 109,979
Luxury one bedroom penthouse apartment for sale under construction in Aglantzia - Nicosia pr…
House in Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 378,478
Surrounded by fragrant gardens and located in the midst of picturesque groves, the complex c…
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
€ 147,871
One bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Zakaki - Limassol Province, with 50 sq.…
Villa Villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
The village situated just 2 km from the sea and offers you the very best of both worlds: a b…
Room 5 rooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Room 5 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
€ 320,200
For sale under construction a detached five bedroom luxury house in Erimi - Limassol provinc…
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
€ 498,000
This modern and elegant luxury residential building is designed to offer residents an elegan…
3 room cottage in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
€ 249,821
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Fasoula - Limassol province, w…
Villa 3 room villa in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 567,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ayios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ayios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
1 room apartment in Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/10
€ 94,420

Properties features in Pafos, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir