Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos district
  4. Pafos
  5. Multilevel-apartment

Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
€ 796,797
For sale 2-storey villa of 176 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
Studio apartment 3 rooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Studio apartment 3 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
€ 97,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 620,000
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/1
€ 1,111,950
For sale under construction apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
Villa Villa in Polis, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 905,500
Perfectly situated at the water‘s edge, these are the pre-eminent seafront homes of La…
1 room apartment in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale 2-bedrooms apartment on the 30th floor with panoramic sea views. Both en-suite bedr…
7 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
7 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Area 500 m²
€ 1,842,593
For sale 1-storey villa of 500 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 7 bedrooms, 2 living…
3 room cottage in Lakatamia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 1-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Nicosia. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
3 room apartment in Motides, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 136,734
We bring to your attention a 3+1 app. in one of the best areas of Kyrenia - Alsancak, a 3-mi…
Villa 3 room villa in Armou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Armou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 702,611
Konia Panorama is one of the most impressive projects developed in the picturesque village o…
Villa 2 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 545,000
Incredible Location, Outstanding Architecture, Exceptional Views The Private Residences enjo…
1 room apartment in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€ 650,000
A unique 23-storey luxury condominium designed in accordance with the latest global trends i…

Properties features in Pafos, Cyprus

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir